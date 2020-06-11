Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AQUA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (Symbol: AQUA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.56, changing hands as low as $17.37 per share. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp shares are currently trading down about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AQUA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AQUA's low point in its 52 week range is $7.085 per share, with $25.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.39.

