Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AQUA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (Symbol: AQUA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.37, changing hands as low as $36.97 per share. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AQUA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AQUA's low point in its 52 week range is $22 per share, with $49.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.26.

