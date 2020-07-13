Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - APPN

In trading on Monday, shares of Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.31, changing hands as low as $45.77 per share. Appian Corp shares are currently trading down about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APPN's low point in its 52 week range is $29.07 per share, with $64.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.87.

