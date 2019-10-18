Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - APPF

In trading on Friday, shares of AppFolio Inc (Symbol: APPF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.81, changing hands as low as $86.91 per share. AppFolio Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APPF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APPF's low point in its 52 week range is $51.15 per share, with $109.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.02.

