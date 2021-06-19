Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - APAM

In trading on Friday, shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.38, changing hands as low as $48.27 per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APAM's low point in its 52 week range is $30.66 per share, with $57.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.54.

