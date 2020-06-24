Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AOS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.24, changing hands as low as $45.22 per share. Smith (A O) Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOS's low point in its 52 week range is $33.805 per share, with $52.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.34. The AOS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

