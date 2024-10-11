Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AOS

In trading on Friday, shares of Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.44, changing hands as low as $79.50 per share. Smith (A O) Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOS's low point in its 52 week range is $65.08 per share, with $92.445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.32. The AOS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

