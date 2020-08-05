Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AON

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Aon plc (Symbol: AON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $197.30, changing hands as low as $196.83 per share. Aon plc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AON's low point in its 52 week range is $143.93 per share, with $238.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $197.51. The AON DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

