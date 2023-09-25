Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ANSS

In trading on Monday, shares of Ansys Inc. (Symbol: ANSS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $299.76, changing hands as low as $296.06 per share. Ansys Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANSS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ANSS's low point in its 52 week range is $194.23 per share, with $351.225 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $299.08. The ANSS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
