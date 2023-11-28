Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ANIP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ANIP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.57, changing hands as low as $50.53 per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ANIP's low point in its 52 week range is $36.36 per share, with $65.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.51.

