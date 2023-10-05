Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AN

In trading on Thursday, shares of AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $140.56, changing hands as low as $139.94 per share. AutoNation, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AN's low point in its 52 week range is $94.92 per share, with $182.0849 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $139.34.
