Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AMX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of America Movil SAB de CV (Symbol: AMX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.39, changing hands as low as $18.64 per share. America Movil SAB de CV shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMX's low point in its 52 week range is $15 per share, with $22.6499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.96.

