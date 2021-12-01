Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AMC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.93, changing hands as low as $26.85 per share. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares are currently trading off about 15.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMC's low point in its 52 week range is $1.91 per share, with $72.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.57.

