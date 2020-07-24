Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ALXN

In trading on Friday, shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $104.39, changing hands as low as $101.72 per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALXN's low point in its 52 week range is $72.67 per share, with $125.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.86. The ALXN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

