Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ALX

In trading on Friday, shares of Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $271.17, changing hands as low as $270.30 per share. Alexander's Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALX's low point in its 52 week range is $233.70 per share, with $308.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $273.44.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.