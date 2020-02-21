Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ALTR

In trading on Friday, shares of Altair Engineering Inc (Symbol: ALTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.26, changing hands as low as $36.00 per share. Altair Engineering Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALTR's low point in its 52 week range is $27.91 per share, with $43.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.32.

