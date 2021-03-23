Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ALSN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.11, changing hands as low as $38.89 per share. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALSN's low point in its 52 week range is $27.75 per share, with $45.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.