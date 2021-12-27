Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ALNY

In trading on Monday, shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $171.24, changing hands as low as $162.40 per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 14.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALNY's low point in its 52 week range is $124 per share, with $212 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $166.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.