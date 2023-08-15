Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ALLY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.36, changing hands as low as $27.32 per share. Ally Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALLY's low point in its 52 week range is $21.585 per share, with $37.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.39.

