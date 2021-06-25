Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ALGT

In trading on Friday, shares of Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $193.99, changing hands as low as $188.35 per share. Allegiant Travel Company shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALGT's low point in its 52 week range is $99.27 per share, with $271.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $190.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.