Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ALEX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.66, changing hands as low as $22.72 per share. Alexander & Baldwin Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALEX's low point in its 52 week range is $17.58 per share, with $25.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.