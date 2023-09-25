Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AKRO

In trading on Monday, shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.63, changing hands as low as $44.95 per share. Akero Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AKRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AKRO's low point in its 52 week range is $25.97 per share, with $58.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.48.

