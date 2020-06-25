Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AIT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.10, changing hands as low as $57.63 per share. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIT's low point in its 52 week range is $30.66 per share, with $70.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.62.

