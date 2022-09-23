Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AIT

In trading on Friday, shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.20, changing hands as low as $99.67 per share. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIT's low point in its 52 week range is $86.73 per share, with $121.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.66.

