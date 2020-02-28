Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AIA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Asia 50 ETF (Symbol: AIA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.24, changing hands as low as $60.04 per share. iShares Asia 50 shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIA's low point in its 52 week range is $54.6601 per share, with $69.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.52.

