Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AI

In trading on Friday, shares of C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.37, changing hands as low as $28.98 per share. C3.ai Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.475 per share, with $48.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.94.
Also see: Funds Holding XCRA
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 13F Filers
Institutional Holders of FTEV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.