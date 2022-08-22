Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AHH

In trading on Monday, shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (Symbol: AHH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.09, changing hands as low as $13.85 per share. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AHH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AHH's low point in its 52 week range is $12.245 per share, with $15.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.95.

