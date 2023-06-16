Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AGYS

In trading on Friday, shares of Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.92, changing hands as low as $70.61 per share. Agilysys Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGYS's low point in its 52 week range is $36.68 per share, with $88.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.64.

