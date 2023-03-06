Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AGTI

In trading on Monday, shares of Agiliti Inc (Symbol: AGTI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.91, changing hands as low as $17.37 per share. Agiliti Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGTI's low point in its 52 week range is $14.1505 per share, with $23.255 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.91.

