AGTI

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AGTI

March 06, 2023 — 04:27 pm EST

In trading on Monday, shares of Agiliti Inc (Symbol: AGTI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.91, changing hands as low as $17.37 per share. Agiliti Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Agiliti Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, AGTI's low point in its 52 week range is $14.1505 per share, with $23.255 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.91.

