Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AGL

In trading on Thursday, shares of Agilon Health Inc (Symbol: AGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.87, changing hands as low as $21.61 per share. Agilon Health Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGL's low point in its 52 week range is $14.36 per share, with $28.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.87.

