Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AGI

In trading on Monday, shares of Alamos Gold Inc (Symbol: AGI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.41, changing hands as low as $5.28 per share. Alamos Gold Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGI's low point in its 52 week range is $2.90 per share, with $7.775 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.34.

