Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AGCO

In trading on Thursday, shares of AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.92, changing hands as low as $97.97 per share. AGCO Corp. shares are currently trading off about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGCO's low point in its 52 week range is $84.35 per share, with $125.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.41.

