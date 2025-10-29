Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AFG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $129.81, changing hands as low as $129.25 per share. American Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AFG's low point in its 52 week range is $114.73 per share, with $150.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.59.

