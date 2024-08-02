Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AES

In trading on Friday, shares of AES Corp (Symbol: AES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.58, changing hands as low as $16.85 per share. AES Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AES's low point in its 52 week range is $11.43 per share, with $22.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.98. The AES DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

