Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AEL

In trading on Thursday, shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (Symbol: AEL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.89, changing hands as low as $35.73 per share. American Equity Investment Life Holding Co shares are currently trading down about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEL's low point in its 52 week range is $27.12 per share, with $44.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.70.

