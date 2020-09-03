Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ADUS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Addus HomeCare Corp (Symbol: ADUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.09, changing hands as low as $88.64 per share. Addus HomeCare Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADUS's low point in its 52 week range is $43.125 per share, with $106.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.01.

