Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ADP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $229.69, changing hands as low as $218.10 per share. Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares are currently trading off about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADP's low point in its 52 week range is $201.46 per share, with $274.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $220.96. The ADP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.