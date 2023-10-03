Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ADEA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.90, changing hands as low as $9.12 per share. Adeia Inc shares are currently trading off about 12.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADEA's low point in its 52 week range is $7.12 per share, with $12.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.