Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ACWI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (Symbol: ACWI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $92.10, changing hands as low as $91.90 per share. iShares MSCI ACWI shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACWI's low point in its 52 week range is $75.71 per share, with $99.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.01.

