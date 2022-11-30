Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ACRS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ACRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.30, changing hands as low as $15.15 per share. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACRS's low point in its 52 week range is $9.26 per share, with $18.9583 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.