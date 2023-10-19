Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ACLS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (Symbol: ACLS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $146.96, changing hands as low as $144.69 per share. Axcelis Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACLS's low point in its 52 week range is $51.59 per share, with $201 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $145.92.

