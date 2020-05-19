Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ACIA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Acacia Communications Inc (Symbol: ACIA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.53, changing hands as low as $66.46 per share. Acacia Communications Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACIA's low point in its 52 week range is $44.38 per share, with $69.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.