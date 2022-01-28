Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ACI

In trading on Friday, shares of Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.47, changing hands as low as $26.42 per share. Albertsons Companies Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACI's low point in its 52 week range is $15.97 per share, with $37.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.49.

