Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ACHR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.89, changing hands as low as $4.82 per share. Archer Aviation Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACHR's low point in its 52 week range is $1.77 per share, with $7.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.83.

