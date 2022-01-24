Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ACC

In trading on Monday, shares of American Campus Communities Inc (Symbol: ACC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.32, changing hands as low as $49.93 per share. American Campus Communities Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACC's low point in its 52 week range is $40.01 per share, with $57.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.19.

