Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ACB

In trading on Thursday, shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (Symbol: ACB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.99, changing hands as low as $9.72 per share. Aurora Cannabis Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACB's low point in its 52 week range is $3.71 per share, with $19.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.11.

