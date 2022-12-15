Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ACA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.93, changing hands as low as $55.48 per share. Arcosa Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACA's low point in its 52 week range is $43.42 per share, with $65.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.54.

