Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ABR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.19, changing hands as low as $18.07 per share. Arbor Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.01 per share, with $20.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.15.

