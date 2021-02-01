Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ABM

In trading on Monday, shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.49, changing hands as low as $36.31 per share. ABM Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABM's low point in its 52 week range is $19.7906 per share, with $42.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.75.

