Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ABG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $171.74, changing hands as low as $169.45 per share. Asbury Automotive Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABG's low point in its 52 week range is $138.88 per share, with $203.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $171.00.

